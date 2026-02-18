Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

'False, baseless news': Mayawati on reports of BSP contesting 2027 UP polls in alliance

"Alliance politics has only harmed the BSP in the past. Therefore, party workers are fully committed to contesting the 2027 Assembly elections alone with full dedication," she said.
Last Updated : 18 February 2026, 06:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 February 2026, 06:56 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMayawatiBSP

Follow us on :

Follow Us