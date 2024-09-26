False criminal prosecution against husband 'cruelty': Allahabad HC

Lucknow: In a significant ruling, the Allahabad High Court has said that instituting a false criminal prosecution against your husband amounts to ‘cruelty’ and can be a valid ground for dissolution of the marriage.

A division bench comprising justices Saumitra Dayal Singh and Donadi Ramesh gave this ruling while dismissing a petition filed by the wife challenging the decree of divorce by a family court in Kanpur on the ground of cruelty.

In the instant case, the husband had filed a divorce suit four years after his marriage alleging that his wife had deserted him. During the pendency of the case, the wife lodged a criminal case against the appellant and his family members under the Dowry Prohibition Act.

The husband and his parents were arrested and later on enlarged on bail arising from that criminal prosecution lodged by the appellant. The criminal case filed by the wife was dismissed by the court for want of evidence later. The wife herself turned hostile in the matter.