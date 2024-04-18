False depiction of victim as minor in POCSO cases abuse of process of court: Allahabad High Court

'By falsely depicting the victim as a minor the accused persons are wrongly implicated under the stringent regime of the POCSO Act only to cause their indefinite imprisonment. ' Against these backdrop, the court directed that police authorities/investigation officers shall ensure that in every POCSO Act offence, a medical report determining the victim's age shall be drawn up at the outset under Section 164A of the Criminal Procedure Code read with Section 27 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.