Homeindiauttar pradesh

Fans lathi-charged after slipper thrown during Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's 'Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan' Lucknow event

According to reports, the incident took place after the star duo, who are currently promoting their upcoming movie, performed stunts near the Clock Tower in Lucknow as part of the promotional event.
Last Updated 27 February 2024, 13:31 IST

The promotional event for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in Lucknow on February 26 turned chaotic when the crowd became uncontrollable, resulting in clashes and the police resorting to lathi-charge.

According to reports and several videos of the incident now circulating on the internet, the ruckus erupted after star duo, who are currently promoting their upcoming movie, performed stunts near the Clock Tower in Lucknow as part of the promotional event.

As the crowd grew uncontrollable, people started pushing each other, and slippers and stones were thrown. Police swiftly intervened and brought the situation under control. The actors remained safely distanced from the mob.

While initial reports suggested injuries from the stampede-like situation, the UP police denied these claims. According to a PR person present at the event, the chaos erupted when the stars threw merchandise to the crowd, as reported by News18.

In the film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff portray brave soldiers facing a significant threat to India's security, alongside a star-studded cast including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Ronit Roy.

Directed and written by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is produced by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films, scheduled to be released around Eid in April 2024.

(Published 27 February 2024, 13:31 IST)
