Fans lathi-charged after slipper thrown during Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's 'Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan' Lucknow event

The promotional event for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in Lucknow on February 26 turned chaotic when the crowd became uncontrollable, resulting in clashes and the police resorting to lathi-charge.

According to reports and several videos of the incident now circulating on the internet, the ruckus erupted after star duo, who are currently promoting their upcoming movie, performed stunts near the Clock Tower in Lucknow as part of the promotional event.