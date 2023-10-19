News Shots
uttar pradesh

Farmer killed in UP village, two arrested

Two of the three have been arrested and efforts are on to arrest the third person, an officer said
Last Updated 19 October 2023, 10:44 IST

Budaun: A 50-year-old farmer was strangled to death following an argument with three villagers here, police said on Wednesday.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the crime.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Budaun, OP Singh said, "Munshilal, a farmer of Rajlamai village, was found dead near a tube well in a field this morning. Prima facie it appears he was strangled to death following arguments. As per preliminary investigation the deceased was last seen with three other villagers. Two of the three have been arrested and efforts are on to arrest the third person," the officer said.

The body has been sent for postmortem.

(Published 19 October 2023, 10:44 IST)
India News Uttar Pradesh Crime

