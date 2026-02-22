Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Farmer leader's supporters claim house arrest in Ghaziabad, police deny

Tyagi's supporters said the farmer leader was detained at his residence around 8 pm on Saturday.
Last Updated : 22 February 2026, 07:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 February 2026, 07:14 IST

Follow us on :

Follow Us