Farmer mauled to death by leopard in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

Prabhu Dayal, a resident of Shahpur Raja village, was attacked by the leopard in a sugarcane field which in close proximity of Bela Pahara reserved forests and movement of wild animals had been reported in the area, said Sanjay Biswal, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), South Kheri forest division.