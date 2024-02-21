Farmers' agitation reaches west UP, BKU takes out tractor march

Lucknow: The ongoing farmers' agitation threatened to spread to the western Uttar Pradesh towns after scores of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) workers took out a tractor march in several districts on Wednesday in support of the farmers' demand for legal guarantee on the MSP.

BKU president Naresh Tikait hinted at a bigger agitation and said that a meeting of the farmers' leaders had been convened on Thursday in which the future course of action would be decided.

Addressing a gathering of the farmers, Naresh Tikait said that the farmers would take to the streets on February 26 in different places. He, however, asked the farmers not to block roads during their agitation. ''Prepare for a bigger agitation,'' he told the farmers.