Farmers protest: Noida police steps up security at Delhi borders

Noida: Noida Police on Thursday stepped up security along its borders with Delhi in view of the proposed farmers' march to the Parliament, officials said.

This also led to slow movement of vehicular traffic at various routes, including the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and DND.

"In view of the farmers' movement, barriers are being installed at all the borders of Delhi and at Kisan Chowk and other places. Each vehicle is being checked and passed due to which the traffic is moving slowly," a police spokesperson said.

"Senior officials and other personnel are present at various locations to control the traffic. The traffic is being monitored continuously," he added.

The farmers led by the Bharatiya Kisan Parishad (BKP) are proposed to assemble at the Mahamaya Flyover in Noida at 12.30 pm on Thursday.