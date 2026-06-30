Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Father, minor son killed as gas tanker runs over family sleeping outside home in Uttar Pradesh

Kumar said that Kasim's 14-year-old daughter, Shifa, has been admitted to the hospital with critical injuries.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 07:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 June 2026, 07:18 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshFirozabad

Follow us on :

Follow Us