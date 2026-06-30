Father, minor son killed as gas tanker runs over family sleeping outside home in Uttar Pradesh

<p>A man and his minor son were killed while his teenage daughter was critically injured after a gas tanker ran over them when they were sleeping outside their house in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/1">Uttar Pradesh</a>'s Firozabad district on Tuesday, police said.</p><p>The accident occurred at Mohammadpur village under the Shikohabad police station area.</p><p>Circle Officer Amrish Kumar said that police received information through Dial 112 at 5.30 am that a gas tanker had run over three members of a family sleeping outside their home.</p>.Bengaluru Police seize narcotics worth Rs 25.23 crore in crackdown on drug peddling.<p>A team rushed to the spot and took the injured to the Shikohabad Joint Hospital, where doctors declared 50-year-old Kasim and his 11-year-old son Tausim dead.</p>.<p>Kumar said that Kasim's 14-year-old daughter, Shifa, has been admitted to the hospital with critical injuries.</p>.<p>He said that police have seized the tanker and taken its driver into custody.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>