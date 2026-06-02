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Fazil Nagar becomes Pawagarh: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath renames another city

A few months ago, Adityanath had declared that Mustafabad in Lakhimpur Kheri district would be renamed as Kabirdham.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 12:21 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 12:21 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshIndiaYogi Adityanath

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