<p>Lucknow: Allegedly fearing that she might elope with her lover, who hailed from a different community, a man beheaded his 16-year old daughter, chopped her body into several pieces and dumped them on a train after stuffing them in a suitcase.</p><p>According to the police sources here, the man, identified as Biggan Ansari, a resident of Sewarahi village in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a>’s Kushinagar district, was nabbed from his residence on Wednesday.</p>.UP woman dramatically poses as 'ichchadhari nagin' to elope with lover, leaves snake's slough and bangle pieces behind.<p>The severed head was recovered from a pond near his village, sources said.</p><p>The GRP had recovered an unclaimed suitcase from the Chhapra-Gomti Nagar Express train last week which contained parts of a human body but the head was missing. </p> .<p>Tracking the CCTV footage, a GRP team zeroed in on Ansari, who during questioning allegedly confessed to killing his daughter Shabba with the help of his relatives and dumping the body after chopping it into six pieces on the train after stuffing them in a suitcase. He dumped the severed head into a nearby pond.</p><p>Sources said that Shabba used to regularly talk to some boy, who hailed from a different community. Ansari had warned her several times but she didn’t stop talking to him.</p> .<p>Sources said that Ansari’s two elder daughters had eloped with their lovers in the past and he feared that Shabba could also do the same.</p><p>Police said that Ansari’s sister and her husband were also involved in the crime and that all of them were arrested.</p>