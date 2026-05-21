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Homeindiauttar pradesh

Fearing she may elope with her lover, UP man beheads teen daughter, chops up body & throws parts on a train

The GRP had recovered an unclaimed suitcase from the Chhapra-Gomti Nagar Express train last week which contained parts of a human body but the head was missing.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 12:37 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 12:37 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrime

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