Gyanvapi Live: Hearing to resume today at 10 am
Hello readers! Allahabad High Court will continue hearing on Gyanvapi matter from 10 am. Yesterday, the court asked the Muslim side to prove its possession of the mosque cellar in 1993. The Muslim side argued that after 1993, neither sides were in possession but the plaintiff's side asserted that his client was in 'possession of the keys'. Stay tuned for the latest updates on the verdict.
Last Updated 07 February 2024, 02:41 IST
Highlights
02:3807 Feb 2024
The plaintiff's side argued that they were in possession of the key
02:3807 Feb 2024
After 1993, the plaintiff's side did not have possession either: S F A Naqvi, counsel for mosque committee
02:3807 Feb 2024
Allahabad court asked the Muslim side to prove its mosque possession in 1993
The plaintiff's side argued that they were in possession of the key
Vishnu Shankar Jain, argued that his client was in actual possession of the cellar as 'he had possession of the keys'.
After 1993, the plaintiff's side did not have possession either: S F A Naqvi, counsel for mosque committee
Naqvi argued that barricading prevented either side from taking possession but the southern cellar was a part of the mosque. "It is admitted that after 1993, they didn't have possession either", he said.
Allahabad court asked the Muslim side to prove its mosque possession in 1993
"Just show me that you were in possession, I will allow your appeal. Because this is just an interim arrangement. Prima facie it has to be on record that you were in possession of the cellar", said Justice Rohit Ranjan Agrawal.
On February 2, the Allahabad High Court refused to stay Puja rituals being performed in southern cellar of the mosque
(Published 07 February 2024, 02:41 IST)