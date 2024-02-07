JOIN US
Homeindiauttar pradesh

LIVE
Gyanvapi Live: Hearing to resume today at 10 am

Hello readers! Allahabad High Court will continue hearing on Gyanvapi matter from 10 am. Yesterday, the court asked the Muslim side to prove its possession of the mosque cellar in 1993. The Muslim side argued that after 1993, neither sides were in possession but the plaintiff's side asserted that his client was in 'possession of the keys'. Stay tuned for the latest updates on the verdict.
Last Updated 07 February 2024, 02:41 IST

Highlights
02:3807 Feb 2024

The plaintiff's side argued that they were in possession of the key

Vishnu Shankar Jain, argued that his client was in actual possession of the cellar as 'he had possession of the keys'.

02:3807 Feb 2024

After 1993, the plaintiff's side did not have possession either: S F A Naqvi, counsel for mosque committee

Naqvi argued that barricading prevented either side from taking possession but the southern cellar was a part of the mosque. "It is admitted that after 1993, they didn't have possession either", he said.

02:3807 Feb 2024

Allahabad court asked the Muslim side to prove its mosque possession in 1993

"Just show me that you were in possession, I will allow your appeal. Because this is just an interim arrangement. Prima facie it has to be on record that you were in possession of the cellar", said Justice Rohit Ranjan Agrawal.

02:3807 Feb 2024

On February 2, the Allahabad High Court refused to stay Puja rituals being performed in southern cellar of the mosque

(Published 07 February 2024, 02:41 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshGyanvapi Mosque

