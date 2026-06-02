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Homeindiauttar pradesh

Female kabaddi player's murder in Meerut is 'extremely sad and worrying': BSP Chief Mayawati

The family, however, has accepted the remains to be of Anushka's (also known as Riya) and performed her last rites, the police said.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 09:19 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 09:19 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimemurderYogi AdityanathBSPMeerutBahujan Samaj PartykabaddiMaywati

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