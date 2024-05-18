Home
Principal, staff members assaulted after outsiders asked to leave school campus in Uttar Pradesh; 8 booked

An FIR has been lodged against eight persons in connection with the incident that took place on the premises of school in the Gandhi Park Police station area.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 May 2024, 15:32 IST
Aligarh: The principal and few other staff members of a private school were on Saturday allegedly assaulted by a group of people here after they stopped some outsiders from playing in the campus, police said.

An FIR has been lodged against eight persons in connection with the incident that took place on the premises of school in the Gandhi Park Police station area, they said.

A purported video of the incident is also doing the rounds on social media platforms.

According to the complaint, Archana Varshney, the female principal, said the incident occurred when the school staff asked some outsiders playing in the assembly ground to leave the premises.

"Following this, most of the youngsters left the ground. However, some of them refused to budge. They even called up their family members who reached there and started causing a ruckus," she said.

"They even charged upon me and assaulted some of the school staff," Varshney added.

Based on the principal's complaint, police lodged an FIR under sections 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing harm) and 504 (intentional insult) of the Indian Penal Code against three named and five unidentified persons.

The police are yet to make any arrests in the case.

Published 18 May 2024, 15:32 IST
India NewsUttar Pradesh

