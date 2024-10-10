Few coaches of goods train detach in UP's Gonda after cattle hit engine

<p>Gonda: Few coaches of a goods train got detached on the Gonda-Budhwal railway line here after stray cattle hit the engine, officials said on Thursday.</p>.<p>The coaches were joined in around half an hour, they said.</p>.<p>The incident took place on Wednesday between Maijapur and Colonelganj railway stations, they added.</p>.<p>The train engine's hose pipe got unlocked due to the minor collision with the cattle, leaving behind some coaches, Girish Kumar Singh, regional manager of Railways, said.</p>.Goods train hits cement object on railway track in Raebareli.<p>The guard coach was in the coaches left behind and the driver stopped the train in emergency situation, Singh said.</p>.<p>The guard and the gate man immediately alerted the Colonelganj Railway Station and railway control command, he said.</p>.<p>Railway workers rushed to the spot on being informed. The team joined the separated coaches and sent the goods train off in around half an hour, the officer said.</p>