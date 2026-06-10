Filed fake harassment case against Avimukteshwaranand under pressure: Ashutosh Brahmachari

<p>Mathura (UP): Ashutosh Brahmachari, who had filed the sexual harassment case against seer Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, said that he did so under pressure from Ramchandra Das, the mahant of Deva Ashram in Mathura.</p>.<p>In a video released on social media on Tuesday, Brahmachari said Das misled and pressured him into filing a fake complaint against the seer, adding that several officers were also involved in the conspiracy.</p>.Avimukteshwaranand spends night at roadside camp after stay permission denied in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj.<p>"He (Das) ruined me, I was harassed and pressured. Why did he use me to do this?" Brahmachari said in the video, vowing to come up with evidence soon.</p>.<p>"I have WhatsApp chat records, where he (Das) is telling me how to file a suit against Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati," Brahmachari claimed.</p>.<p>Ramchandra Das is the successor and long-time close associate of Jagadguru Rambhadracharya, the Chancellor of Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Divyang University.</p>.<p>Brahmachari was also an earlier associate of Rambhadracharya.</p>.<p>Calling Das a hypocrite and fraud, Brahmachari said he has filed a complaint with the Mathura senior superintendent of police regarding Das taking illegal possession of Deva Ashram by faking a will.</p>.<p>"If police don't take action, I will go to court," he said.</p>.<p>Further accusing Das of conspiring to kill his guru Rambhadracharya, Brahmachari said that if his guru gets killed, Das would be responsible.</p>.<p>There was no immediate response from Ramchandra Das or representatives of Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati regarding the allegations made in the video.</p>.<p>In January this year, Brahmachari had filed a complaint against Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, his disciple Mukundanand Brahmachari, and two to three others, alleging that they sexually harassed minors in the name of "guru seva" at religious congregations, including the 2025 Kumbh Mela and 2026 Magh Mela.</p>.<p>On February 21, Special Judge Vinod Kumar Chaurasia ordered Prayagraj Police to lodge an FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and other relevant laws, and initiate an independent probe.</p>.<p>On March 25, the Allahabad High Court granted anticipatory bail to Swami Avimukteshwaranand, highlighting discrepancies in medical evidence and the fact that the minors had confided in strangers rather than guardians about the harassment.</p>.<p>The high court also pointed out that the allegations came shortly after a heated dispute between Swami Avimukteshwaranand and local authorities during the Magh Mela.</p>.'Not going to interfere': Supreme Court on anticipatory bail for Swami Avimukteshwaranand in POCSO case.<p>Swami Avimukteshwaranand had hit headlines in January for his confrontation with organisers of the Magh Mela in Prayagraj, where he accused the local administration of preventing him from taking a dip in Ganga on Mauni Amavasya.</p>.<p>On May 29, the Supreme Court dismissed an appeal against his bail, solidifying the 56-year-old seer's protection against immediate arrest. </p>