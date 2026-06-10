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Filed fake harassment case against Avimukteshwaranand under pressure: Ashutosh Brahmachari

Brahmachari claimed that he did so under pressure from Ramchandra Das, the mahant of Deva Ashram in Mathura.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 13:51 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 13:51 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshSexual Harassmentseer

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