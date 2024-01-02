Final decision yet to be taken on Ram Lalla idol, says Temple trust

The decision will be taken by the trust in consultation with Shankaracharya Vijayendra Saraswati and other seers, trust functionaries said.

"Whatever is the decision of the trust, it will be made public at an appropriate time," Prakash Gupta, office in-charge of the trust told PTI.

The chosen idol will be installed in the sanctum sanctorum and consecrated at a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22. The first phase of the temple's construction is now over.

Since 1949, devotees have offered prayers at a makeshift shrine housing an idol of Ram Lalla. This shrine too was shifted for the temple’s construction, which began after a historic Supreme Court verdict in 2019 that settled the temple-mosque dispute in Ayodhya.

Now, trust officials say, that the old “movable” idol will now be kept in the complex for festive occasions, indirectly suggesting that it could be on display on some days of the year.

Three sculptors worked separately on different boulders to carve out idols of the deity. For two of them, the stone came from Karnataka and the third idol was being carved out from a rock brought from Rajasthan.

The idols were carved by sculptors Satyanarayan Pandey from Jaipur, and Ganesh Bhatt and Arun Yogiraj from Karnataka.