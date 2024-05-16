Fined Rs 1,000 for not wearing helmet, Uttar Pradesh man drives Audi with headgear on

Jhansi resident, Bahadur Singh Parihar, wears a helmet each time he rides his Audi after being fined Rs 1,000 by the traffic police there, for failing to do so.

Parihar - president of a truckers' union - in March got a message on his phone that notified him that his car had a challan issued against it.

Upon visiting the Parivahan website to see the details, the man found that the challan was issued for not wearing a helmet. The photo in the challan was that of a two-wheeler but the category was mentioned 'motor car', reported NDTV.

Despite approaching traffic police officials, he was told the matter would be looked into after the Lok Sabha polls got over. With Uttar Pradesh voting in all seven phases, and counting slated to take place on June 4, the disgruntled Parihar will likely have to wait for a couple of days after that before his issue is addressed.