Fined Rs 1,000 for not wearing helmet, Uttar Pradesh man drives Audi with headgear on

Jhansi resident, Bahadur Singh Parihar, wears a helmet each time he rides his Audi after being fined Rs 1,000 by the traffic police there, for failing to do so.
Parihar - president of a truckers' union - in March got a message on his phone that notified him that his car had a challan issued against it.
Upon visiting the Parivahan website to see the details, the man found that the challan was issued for not wearing a helmet. The photo in the challan was that of a two-wheeler but the category was mentioned 'motor car', reported NDTV.
Despite approaching traffic police officials, he was told the matter would be looked into after the Lok Sabha polls got over. With Uttar Pradesh voting in all seven phases, and counting slated to take place on June 4, the disgruntled Parihar will likely have to wait for a couple of days after that before his issue is addressed.
Till then, Parihar has decided to wear a helmet while driving to avoid further fines, a move that has reportedly grabbed eyeballs in Jhansi.
"I was challaned for driving my car without wearing a helmet. If I have to drive a car wearing a helmet... what can I do? I will have to wear a helmet while driving," he reportedly said.
स्मार्ट सिटी झांसी में चालान का अनोखा खेल सामने आया है। मोटरसाइकिल पर सीटबेल्ट और कार में हैलमेट नहीं लगाया तो— Fansbook (@fansbook60) May 15, 2024
हो सकता है आपका चालान। जी हाँ झांसी में बहादुर सिंह परिहार का ई चालान हुआ जिसमें लिखा था आपने कार में हैलमेट नहीं लगाया था। तब से यह युवक चालान से बचने के लिए कार में… pic.twitter.com/jQfkXQcs0o
This is not the first instance that this has happened.
In 2023, a Rajesh Kumar, claiming to be a Central Government officer, said on X that he had gotten a challan for his car, but it indicated that he was being fined for wrongly parking a motorbike. This happened in Haryana.
Another individual, earlier this year, tagged the Noida Police on X (formerly Twitter) asking for an explanation on how he got a challan for driving without a helmet issued with 'motor car' mentioned as the vehicle class.
Similar cases by flagged to the Lucknow and Noida police on X, by people purportedly getting wrong challans, in 2020 and 2019 respectively.