Homeindiauttar pradesh

FIR against saffron outfit after ‘Road not for Muslims’ graffiti appears on Uttar Pradesh Highway

A Ghaziabad based Hindu Raksha Dal leader Bhupendra Chaudhary alias Pinki Bhaiya reportedly confirmed that the graffiti was written by members of his outfit.
Published 28 February 2026, 12:15 IST
