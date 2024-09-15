Home
FIR lodged after 'objectionable flag' sparks outrage in UP's Budaun

The alleged incident sparked outrage among locals who claimed the flag was hoisted by people belonging to a particular community.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 September 2024, 20:37 IST

Badaun (UP): A case was lodged against unidentified persons for allegedly hoisting an objectionable flag on a mobile tower in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Saturday.

The alleged incident sparked outrage among locals who claimed the flag was hoisted by people belonging to a particular community.

Personnel from Faizganj Behta police station later defused the situation. Sub-District Magistrate Rashi Krishna and Tehsildar Vijay Shukla also visited the spot and removed the flag.

Hindu organisations submitted a complaint, demanding strict action against the perpetrators.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Krishnakant Saroj said a case was registered on the basis of the complaint. The culprits will be apprehended soon.

Published 14 September 2024, 20:37 IST
