FIR registered against UP teacher for asking students to slap Muslim classmate

The teacher is also heard making communal remarks and egged on the students to hit the Muslim student harder. The incident happened at a private school in Khubbapur village in the district on Friday but came to light on Saturday.

The teacher later claimed that the parents of the Muslim student had asked her to be strict with their ward if he did not do his homework on time and focus on his studies.

''The boy had not learnt the tables. As I am handicapped, I got other students to slap him,'' she clarified.

A senior police official said in Muzaffarnagar that a case was lodged against the teacher in this connection and the matter was being investigated.

Sources said that the parents of the Muslim child, who was slapped by his classmates, were persuaded not to file a police complaint and withdraw their child from the school. They, however, lodged a complaint after the video of the incident went viral on social media.