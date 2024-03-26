Fire at Noida Authority's dumping yard, flames continue for over 18 hours

Noida's Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey said dry leaves and wood were dumped by the horticulture department on the plot

"Last evening we were alerted about the fire after which water tenders and fire fighters were immediately deployed. Since last evening, we are trying to extinguish the fire with the help of 15 water tenders. The fire still continues although we are at the job...winds and sunshine are posing a challenge," Choubey said.