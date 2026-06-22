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Fire breaks out at 3-storey building housing coaching centre in Lucknow's Aliganj, 14 fire tenders deployed

The fire department received information about the blaze at around 3 pm from a coaching institute located at Usha Mehta Marg under Aliganj police station limits, officials said.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 10:14 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 10:14 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshFire AccidentLucknow

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