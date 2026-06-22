Fire breaks out at 3-storey building housing coaching centre in Lucknow's Aliganj, 14 fire tenders deployed

<p>Lucknow (UP): A fire broke out at a three-storey commercial building in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lucknow">Lucknow </a>on Monday afternoon, following which the fire department launched a rescue and firefighting operation, officials said.</p>.<p>The fire department received information about the blaze at around 3 pm from a coaching institute located at Usha Mehta Marg under Aliganj police station limits, they said.</p>.<p>A fire department official said 14 fire tenders, including a hydraulic platform vehicle, were pressed into service to control the blaze.</p>.Fire breaks out in electrical goods godown in Delhi's Shahdara, one rescued.<p>A video by news agency ANI showed rescue operations underway.</p>.<p>No casualty has been reported so far and there is no information about anyone being trapped inside the building, the official said.</p>.<p>The firefighting operation was under way and further details were awaited, officials added.</p>