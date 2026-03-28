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Fire breaks out at Laxmi Narayan ‘Mahayajna’ in Ayodhya, triggers panic

Sources said that hundreds of devotees were present at the pandal but all of them had left the venue before the fire spread.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 12:24 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 12:24 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshFire

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