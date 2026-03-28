<p>Lucknow: A major fire broke out at a Laxmi Narayan ‘Mahayajna’ (a ritual by fire), organised by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a> minister Daya Shankar Singh, in Ayodhya on Saturday.</p><p>According to the reports, the fire—which burned for several hours— completely gutted the ‘yajna’ pandal. It took six fire tenders to extinguish the fire.</p> .Andhra bus fire: Bus owner, driver in police custody, bodies of victims to be handed over after DNA profiling.<p>Sources said that hundreds of devotees were present at the pandal but all of them had left the venue before the fire spread.</p><p>Reports said that three persons sustained burn injuries in the incident and were admitted to the hospital. </p>.<p>It was not immediately ascertained what caused the fire and a probe is ongoing, sources said. </p><p>Eye witnesses said that the fire spread quickly owing to the strong winds.</p><p>The place where the ‘yajna’ was organised was less than a kilometre from the Ram Temple, reports said. More than 1200 ‘havan kunds’ were made for the ‘Mahayajna’ being held on the bank of the Saryu river.</p>