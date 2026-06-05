Fire breaks out at UP's Noida complex, 15 people rescued; short circuit suspected

<p>Following recent fires in Delhi and Bihar, another blaze broke out at a commercial complex in Sector 52 of Noida, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday morning.</p><p>According to officials, 15 people were rescued safely, and no casualities were reported.</p><p>Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar said the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fire">fire</a> was reported at a complex near Shatabdi Vihar under Sector 24 police station limits. The building houses a restaurant on the ground floor and a paying guest (PG) facility on the upper floors.</p><p>Preliminary inquiry suggests that a short circuit in a freezer installed at the restaurant might have triggered the blaze. </p>.Hotel fire in New Delhi claims 21 lives.<p>"Immediately after receiving the information, fire service units and local police reached the spot and started the firefighting operation," Kumar said.</p><p>He said fire personnel formed teams -- for firefighting, rescue and search -- and safely evacuated 15 people from the building.</p><p>"The fire has been brought under control, and there has been no loss of life," he added.</p><p>The officer mentioned that the fire department received information about the Sector 52 incident while its teams were already engaged in a firefighting operation at a high-rise residential society in Sector 75, where flames had engulfed two flats on the 12th floor.</p><p>"Our response to the Sector 52 incident was also very quick. Any delay could have resulted in a bigger mishap," Kumar said.</p>