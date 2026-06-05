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Homeindiauttar pradesh

Fire breaks out at UP's Noida complex, 15 people rescued; short circuit suspected

According to officials, 15 people were rescued safely, and no casualities were reported.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 07:05 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 07:05 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshFireNoida

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