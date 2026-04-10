Fire breaks out in Lucknow's vegetable market, around 15 shops gutted

<p>Lucknow: A fire broke out at a fruit and vegetable market in the Krishna Nagar area of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/up-ats-busts-isi-module-four-arrested-for-planning-blasts-near-lucknow-railway-station-3955533">Lucknow</a>, gutting around 15 shops, police said on Friday.</p><p>Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Amit Kumar Anand said no casualties were reported in the incident that took place on Thursday night.</p>.<p>According to an official statement, fire brigade and police teams rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information about the blaze and managed to bring it under control.</p>.Fire erupts at Terminal 1 of Mumbai international airport, flight operations unaffected.<p>"Prima facie, the fire appears to have started due to a short circuit in one of the shops and subsequently spread to nearby shops," he said.</p><p>Officials said a detailed investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the fire, and further legal action is being taken.</p>