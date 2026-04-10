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Fire breaks out in Lucknow's vegetable market, around 15 shops gutted

Officials said a detailed investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 06:06 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 06:06 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshFireLucknow

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