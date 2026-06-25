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Fire safety inspections at coaching centres could become extortion tool: Akhilesh Yadav

In the wake of the Aliganj building fire, the government is conducting inspections at coaching centres, sealing several institutes and issuing notices to them for alleged violations of fire safety and building regulations.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 05:39 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 05:39 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAkhilesh Yadav

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