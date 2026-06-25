Fire safety inspections at coaching centres could become extortion tool: Akhilesh Yadav
In the wake of the Aliganj building fire, the government is conducting inspections at coaching centres, sealing several institutes and issuing notices to them for alleged violations of fire safety and building regulations.
भाजपा अपना भ्रष्टाचार छिपाने के लिए जनता को सुरक्षा मानकों के नाम पर परेशान कर रही है। माना सुरक्षा से कोई समझौता नहीं किया जाना चाहिए लेकिन क्या पिछले 10 साल से सरकार सो रही थी। सरकार के पास 1 दिन में इतना स्टॉफ़ कहाँ से आया कि पूरे प्रदेश…