JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Five get life term for rape, murder of 12-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 90,000 on each of the convicts.
Last Updated 17 February 2024, 07:56 IST

Follow Us

Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh: A court here has sentenced five men to life imprisonment after convicting them in a case of gang rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl.

Special Public Prosecutor Vinod Singh said that the court of Additional Sessions Judge Vinay Kumar Singh on Friday sentenced five men -- Pankaj Sahni, Vivek, Govind Chauhan, Sonu and Ram Narayan Rajbhar -- all in their late twenties in a 2021 case of the minor girl's gang rape and murder.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 90,000 on each of the convicts.

According to police, the victim was strangled to death after being raped by the accused at the Khalikgar village under Purendarpur police station in the district on January 18, 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 17 February 2024, 07:56 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshCrime

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT