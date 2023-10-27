JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Five killed in bus accident in UP's Mirzapur

The bus was on its way to Halia, with 31 passengers, from Sant Nagar. Satyanarayan, 40, who was driving the bus, died in the incident.
Last Updated 27 October 2023, 14:46 IST

Follow Us

Mirzapur: Five persons were killed and 26 injured when a private bus in which they were travelling fell in a roadside ditch near Dadri Bandha village on Friday morning, a senior government official said.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital, District Magistrate Priyanka Niranjan said. The victims included two children.

The bus was on its way to Halia, with 31 passengers, from Sant Nagar. Satyanarayan, 40, who was driving the bus, died in the incident.

Mamta, 26, Manita, 25, Abhishek, 2, and Vishnu Kumar, 10, were the other victims, authorities said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 27 October 2023, 14:46 IST)
India NewsUttar Pradesh

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT