Five Naxalites arrested by Uttar Pradesh's Anti-Terrorist Squad

'After the death of Sandeep Yadav alias Rupesh, the main leader of the central committee of the Naxalite organisation CPI (Maoist), Pramod Mishra alias Budhau has formed an ad hoc committee in Purvanchal through Santosh Verma alias Mantosh, secretary of the organisation,' the release said, adding there were reports that through this committee men and women are being recruited from different parts of Purvanchal.