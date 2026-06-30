Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Flavours of Varanasi: Maiden city visit enthrals women from once Naxal-hit village

The visit, facilitated by the Varanasi Range Police under its community policing initiative and the Uttar Pradesh government's Mission Shakti programme, brought around 50 villagers.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 10:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 June 2026, 10:27 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshVaranasiKashi Vishwanath Temple

Follow us on :

Follow Us