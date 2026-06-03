<p>In a dramatic incident reported from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a>'s Sonbhadra district, the police chased a speeding car that made a desperate attempt to distract them by hurling Rs 100 cuurency notes in motion and had suspected drug smugglers onboard.</p><p>One of them, Prince (27) from Ludhiana, was injured and arrested following an exchange of fire. His accomplice managed to escape in the darkness, police said. </p>.<p>The police made a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/drug-dealers-must-be-dealt-with-firm-hand-supreme-court-calls-for-severe-crackdown-on-those-ruining-young-lives-4024791">narcotics </a>haul worth nearly Rs 59 lakh in the high-speed chase. As the pursuit intensified, the suspects repeatedly rammed their vehicle into the police vehicle, rendering it unusable. The chase resumed after a local, Pradeep Kumar Modanwal, offered his car to the police. </p> <p>According to SP Abhishek Verma, a Honda City car ignored signals to stop and sped away, prompting Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel to give chase.</p>.<p>Police eventually intercepted and surrounded the vehicle in the Chopan area. </p> <p>A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 3 kg of opium and 225 kg of poppy husk with an estimated value of about Rs 49 lakh.</p>.Inter-state drug syndicate busted in Delhi, 3 traffickers arrested.<p>Police also seized the Honda City car, Rs 50,000 in cash, a country-made pistol and a spent cartridge. The total value of the recovery is estimated at Rs 58.75 lakh.</p>.<p>During interrogation, Prince told investigators that he was involved in transporting narcotics from Jharkhand to Punjab and had carried out similar consignments on multiple occasions in the past, police said.</p>.<p>The SP announced a reward of Rs 20,000 for the SOG team and Rs 10,000 for Modanwal for assisting the operation by providing his vehicle.</p>.<p>Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the absconding accused.</p> <p><em>With PTI inputs</em></p>