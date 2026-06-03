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Flying cash, car chase and gunfight: Police arrests drug trafficker in UP's Sonbhadra

A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 3 kg of opium and 225 kg of poppy husk with an estimated value of about Rs 49 lakh.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 04:09 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 04:09 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimeDrugsTrending

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