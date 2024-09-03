Forcing husband to live in separate room is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court granting divorce

‘’Unlike the case of physical cruelty, mental cruelty is difficult to establish by direct evidence. It is necessarily a matter of inference to be drawn from the facts and circumstances of the case. A feeling of anguish, disappointment and frustration in one spouse caused by the conduct of the other can only be appreciated by assessing the attending facts and circumstances in which the two partners of matrimonial life have been living,’’ it added.

The court said that cohabitation was an essential part of a matrimonial relationship and if the wife declines to cohabit with the husband by forcing him to live in a separate room, she deprives him of his conjugal rights, which will have an adverse impact on his mental and physical well being and will amount to both physical and mental cruelty.

‘’The plaintiff has categorically stated that the defendant did not allow him to enter her room and she declined cohabitation with the plaintiff and did not perform her matrimonial obligations, it was apparent that the defendant had abandoned the matrimonial relationship between herself and the plaintiff and the fact of the defendant residing in the plaintiff’s house or away from it is not of any significance,’’ the court added.

The court said that the defendant (wife) did not file a written statement to contradict these pleadings and, therefore, she impliedly admitted the plaintiff’s pleadings. ‘’It is a well established principle of law that admission is the best evidence and the admitted facts need no proof,’’ it added.

‘’ In view of the aforesaid facts, we are of the considered view that there was sufficient evidence to prove the grounds of cruelty pleaded by the plaintiff-appellant for grant of a decree of divorce the plaintiff has successfully proved by his ex-parte evidence that the defendant was treating him with cruelty,’’ the court said while allowing the appeal.