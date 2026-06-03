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'Forgive us Yogi ji': Criminal history holders in Ghaziabad pledge to quit crime, seek CM's pardon

"We take an oath that we will never commit any crime in future," said young and middle-aged men as part of a rehabilitation programme.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 16:11 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 16:11 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimeYogi Adityanathcriminal

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