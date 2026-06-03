'Forgive us Yogi ji': Criminal history holders in Ghaziabad pledge to quit crime, seek CM's pardon

<p>Ghaziabad (UP): With hands raised to take a pledge and posters seeking forgiveness from Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/yogi-adityanath">Yogi Adityanath</a>, nearly 150 people with criminal records in Ghaziabad on Tuesday vowed to leave behind a life of crime under a police rehabilitation initiative.</p>.<p>As part of a rehabilitation programme on Tuesday, young and middle-aged men raised their hands and vowed, "We take an oath that we will never commit any crime in future or indulge in any wrong activity." </p><p>Several participants carried posters addressed to Chief Minister Adityanath, assuring him they would not return to illegal activities and seeking forgiveness.</p>.'If the police don't fire, should they get shot instead?': Yogi Adityanath on encounters in Uttar Pradesh.<p>"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji, we will not commit crimes in future. Please forgive us," read many of the placards.</p>.<p>A former accused told <em>PTI</em> Videos that he had taken a pledge not to commit any crime again and hoped that the law would support him. "I have realised that if we do wrong, we will also face consequences," he said.</p>.<p>Deputy Commissioner of Police (Trans-Hindon) Dhaval Jaiswal said the exercise was part of a verification drive being conducted across Ghaziabad under "Operation Clean Sweep".</p>.<p>"All persons who are criminals, have previous complaints against them or have a history of such activities are being verified. Their residence, movements and present activities are being recorded," he said.</p>.<p>Jaiswal said such persons were also being warned against involvement in any criminal activity, failing which strict action would be taken.</p>.<p>He said the database of such individuals was also being added to the police system to help monitor their future activities.</p>.<p>"Verification plays an important role in reducing crime. If any crime takes place, it helps in quickly identifying those involved," he added.</p>.<p>Ghaziabad recently hogged spotlight following the murder of 17-year-old Surya Chauhan in Khoda colony by Asad, who lived in his neighbourhood, and his associates on the day of Bakrid on May 28.</p>.<p>The teenager's family alleged that he was lured out of his home on the pretext of celebrating Bakrid and was stabbed as part of a conspiracy. He succumbed to his injuries the following day.</p>.'Criminal will be seen limping in jail': Yogi warns new Uttar Pradesh does not accept crime.'Those dreaming of Ghazwa-e-Hind will get ticket for hell': UP CM Yogi Adityanath amid ‘I love Mohammed’ posters row.<p>The next night, the prime accused, Asad, was killed in a police encounter, while his father Nawab and associates Arif and Farhan were arrested in connection with the case.</p>.<p>Referring to the incident while addressing a public gathering in Bijnor on Monday, Adityanath said that "stabbing someone under the guise of friendship is completely unacceptable".</p>.<p>"Those who fail to guide and discipline their 'nalayak' children are making a serious mistake," he warned.</p>