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Former Army personnel who killed 3 people in Uttar Pradesh, shot dead in encounter hours after arrest

The accused had walked into a private hospital in Chandauli and shot a woman who was hospitalised, killing her on the spot. He was caught by the locals when he tried to flee.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 10:13 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 10:13 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimemurderUP Policepolice encounter

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