<p>Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said the relationship between the "Bahujan Samaj" and his organisation was growing stronger, as over 15,000 people from different parties, including former minister Naseemuddin Siddiqui, joined the political outfit at a function here.</p><p>Addressing what he described as a "PDA" (Prem Prasar Samaroh) -- referring also to his party's plank of Pichda, Dalit, and Alpsankhyak or PDA -- Yadav said the programme ahead of Holi would strengthen brotherhood and cooperation among people.</p><p>"Peace and progress rest on the foundation of PDA. Social unity is the biggest achievement of positive and progressive politics, and that is why we have named it PDA," he said, adding that this year a 'PDA Holi Milan' was being organised before the traditional Holi gatherings.</p><p>Among those who joined the Samajwadi party (SP) were former ministers Naseemuddin Siddiqui and Anees Ahmad Khan alias Phool Babu, and former MLA Rajkumar Pal of Apna Dal (Soneylal).</p><p>Siddiqui, once considered a senior Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader and a close aide of Mayawati, had served four terms as a minister in her government before being expelled from the BSP in 2017 for allege anti-party activities.</p><p>In 2018, Siddiqui had joined the Congress and merged his fledgling Rashtriya Bahujan Morcha with the party. However, he quit the Congress in January 2026.</p><p>Until his expulsion in May 2017 from the BSP, Siddiqui, along with his son Afzal, was widely regarded as the party's prominent Muslim face. Hailing from Banda in the Bundelkhand region, he had played a key organisational and electoral role for the party in the state for years.</p><p>Yadav emphasised that the entry was significant as it would further strengthen the PDA's prospects.</p><p>Referring to past efforts at opposition unity, he said that B R Ambedkar and Ram Manohar Lohia had once attempted to work together to give a new direction to politics, but circumstances and the political climate did not allow them sufficient time.</p><p>"Alliances were formed and later broke apart, but we hope that in the coming time we will together strengthen that struggle," he said.</p><p>BSP and SP formed an alliance in Uttar Pradesh before the 2019 general elections. The alliance broke after the elections.</p><p>In an apparent attack on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Yadav accused him of insulting a revered Shankaracharya.</p><p>"We stand with Shankaracharya ji," Akhilesh said without taking names. He further claimed that attempts were being made to question traditions and seek "certificates" from others.</p><p>During his recent address in the assembly, Adityanath broke his silence over the row between the district administration and Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati during Magh Mela in Prayagraj, saying that not everyone could use the title of Shankaracharya. He asserted that religious decorum and the rule of law must be upheld during events.</p><p>According to a press statement, Yadav also highlighted the achievements of his government, stating that the Agra-Lucknow Expressway was a "visionary project" that set the benchmark for infrastructure development in the country. He said fighter aircraft had successfully landed on the expressway a decade ago and claimed it was the first in India where toll plazas were constructed off the main carriageway.</p><p>Alleging that the BJP government was replicating SP-era projects, he said further plans such as setting up mandis along the expressway to boost the rural economy had remained incomplete.</p><p>Yadav also accused the BJP government of indulging in corruption and misgovernance, alleging irregularities in voter lists and claiming that the ruling party was apprehensive about the 2027 Assembly elections. He reiterated the SP's demand for a caste census, saying social justice could only be ensured when communities received rights and representation in proportion to their population.</p><p>The SP chief attacked the Centre over demonetisation, farm laws and defence deals, alleging that key decisions were politically motivated. He claimed the repeal of the three farm laws came after sustained opposition pressure and criticised the "rising" unemployment, inflation and corruption in the state.</p><p>Referring to crime and road safety, he alleged that Uttar Pradesh was witnessing a high number of accidents and law and order incidents.</p><p>According to party leaders, a total of 15,718 people from various parties joined the SP at the event. Those who joined included former MLA Deen Nath Kushwaha, former MLC Husna Siddiqui and others.</p><p>The new entrants pledged to work in a disciplined manner to strengthen the party and ensure the formation of an SP government in 2027 under Yadav's leadership.</p>