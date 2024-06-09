Home
Former Samajwadi Party district president kills self in UP's Moradabad district

DP Yadav, 55, shot himself with a pistol in the storeroom of his house in the Majhola area of the district, according to his family members, police said.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 June 2024, 20:43 IST
Moradabad: A former Samajwadi Party district president allegedly killed himself here in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, police said. His family members have claimed that he was suffering from depression.

DP Yadav, 55, shot himself with a pistol in the storeroom of his house in the Majhola area of the district, according to his family members, police said.

He was a former district president of the Samajwadi Party, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hemraj Meena said, "His family members found the body in the house and informed police about it." According to information provided by family members, Yadav was "suffering from depression and this seems to be the reason behind taking the extreme step", he said.

Police have sent the body for postmortem examination and initiated an investigation.

Published 08 June 2024, 20:43 IST
