Former UP police chief's Noida home burgled while he was out of country

"I left for Singapore on December 7, 2023, to be with my son and returned on January 29, 2024. My domestic help Santosh, who also lives with me in Noida, had also left for his village on December 7," Rai said in his complaint to the police on Monday.

He added that Santosh came back to the Noida home on January 28, a day before his return, and informed him about the theft.

"When I returned today, I found that the bed box was turned upside down inside the room of my son and daughter-in-law. Attempts were made to break a locker in the room but when it did not work, the thieves took away the locker that had jewellery belonging to my daughter-in-law," the former IPS officer alleged.

Taking note of the complaint, the Noida Police have lodged an FIR under Indian Penal Code section 380 (theft) at the local Sector 126 police station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Harish Chander said, "The complainant has been contacted and further investigation into the case is underway."