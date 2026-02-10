Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Former Uttar Pradesh minister Madan Chauhan escapes assassination attempt in Hapur

The incident occurred in the Garhmukteshwar area on Monday night when Chauhan was travelling in his car to Hirnapura village to attend a relative's engagement ceremony.
Last Updated : 10 February 2026, 05:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 February 2026, 05:15 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshSamajwadi Party

Follow us on :

Follow Us