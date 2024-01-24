JOIN US
uttar pradesh

Four dead as car falls into barrage in Uttar Pradesh

While one of the passengers, Sikander jumped from the car and survived, the four others drowned in the Ramganga barrage.
Last Updated 24 January 2024, 05:22 IST

Bijnor: Four persons were killed when a car fell into a barrage here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night in Harewali area, Circle officer, Archana Singh said.

The four deceased, identified as Khurshid (45), Fisal (25), Rashid (22), Maroof (19), were travelling with Sikander and the group was returning from an exhibition to their village in Sherkot area when the incident took place.

While Sikander jumped from the car and survived, the four others drowned in the Ramganga barrage.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem.

(Published 24 January 2024, 05:22 IST)
