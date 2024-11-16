Four held for attacking UP minister’s staffer, snatching his pistol in MP’s Gwalior

<p>Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh police arrested four persons for allegedly attacking the personal security officer of UP minister Manohar Lal and snatching his pistol following a road rage incident in Gwalior district, an official said on Saturday.</p><p>The accused also beat up another employee of the Uttar Pradesh minister in the incident that took place near Jaurasi village on Gwalior-Jhansi highway on Friday night, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Gajendra Vardhaman.</p><p>Lal is MLA from Mehroni assembly seat UP's Lalitpur district.</p>.BJP rigged Vijaypur bypoll in Madhya Pradesh by roping in goons to attack citizens, claims Congress; seeks repolling.<p>"The vehicle of the UP minister, who was on his way from Agra to Lalitpur, got stuck in a traffic jam following an accident involving a truck on the highway between Gwalior and Dabra. Minister Lal’s driver took the vehicle to the other side of the road to avoid congestion," he said.</p><p>"The minister’s staffers, including his security officer, got into an argument with a biker over giving space. During the confrontation, the two-wheeler rider and his associates snatched the security guard’s pistol and beat up him and another employee. The firearm was recovered later," Vardhaman said.</p><p>The case was filed in Bilaua police station on Friday. Police identified the arrested persons as Bunty Yadav, Kaptan Yadav, Bhupendra Yadav and Bhola Singh.</p><p>They have been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions for assault, abusive language and obstructing a public servant from performing his duty, the official said. </p>