Four hours of sleep, husk rotis, Pit Bulls as guards: Rescued bonded labourers narrate harrowing tales in Uttar Pradesh

<p>Lucknow: The twelve labourers, who were allegedly held captive at a factory in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district and forced to work as bonded labour, were subjected to inhumane treatment for almost two years.</p><p>The labourers, who hailed from different states in the country, and were rescued by the police, narrated their harrowing tales to the cops.</p>.Uttar Pradesh roadshow in Bengaluru nets Rs 50,000 crore in investment pledges.<p>‘’We were given choker roti (husk bread) to eat and forced to work for 20 hours….our mobile phones and Aadhar Cards were taken away ,’’ one of the rescued labourers said. ‘’There were two Pit Bull dogs which acted as guards to make sure that no one gets away,’’ he added.</p><p>He said that they were often beaten by the goons of the owners whenever they insisted on taking rest. ‘’We were not given leaves even if we were unwell,’’ he said. There were visible injury marks on their bodies.</p><p>The labourers who hailed from Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Uttarakhand and other states, were lured with the offer of a good salary and perks. ‘’Everything changed the moment we entered the factory,’’ another rescued labourer said.</p><p>They told the cops that one of their colleagues was killed by the goons and his body was put in a sack and thrown somewhere.</p><p>He said that the owners scouted for labourers at the bus station and railway station.</p><p>The factory was situated at Mandi village in the district.</p><p>The matter came to light when one of the labourers, identified as Vikram, a resident of Rajasthan, managed to escape and informed the police. A special team was formed which conducted a raid on the factory and rescued the 12 labourers.</p>.Uttar Pradesh teen Anushka Yadav sets national record in hammer throw.<p>A special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the matter. Two persons, identified as Shiva Tyagi and Pradeep Baliyan were arrested while search was on to nab the factory manager Ankit Baliyan.</p><p>All the rescued labourers were medically examined and were being counselled also.</p><p>Leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has demanded stern action against the guilty in the matter.</p>