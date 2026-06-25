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Four hours of sleep, husk rotis, Pit Bulls as guards: Rescued bonded labourers narrate harrowing tales in Uttar Pradesh

Labourers told the cops that one of their colleagues was killed by the goons and his body was put in a sack and thrown somewhere.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 10:23 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 10:23 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshMuzaffarnagarlabourers

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