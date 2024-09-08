Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Four injured in animal attack in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal

The animal's pugmarks suggest that it was a jackal or some dog.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 September 2024, 09:23 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Sambhal: Four people were injured in a suspected animal attack in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Sunday.

Ram Beti (45), Maya Devi (60) and two children were injured in the incident at Swarajpur village in the Behjoi area on Saturday.

Maya Devi's condition was stated to be serious as the animal bit off a part of her hand, District Magistrate Rajendra Pesia said.

The animal's pugmarks suggest that it was a jackal or some dog, he added.

Pesia said he inspected the spot and added that forest and administration teams were deployed in the village.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 September 2024, 09:23 IST
India NewsUttar Pradesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT