Four killed as SUV rams into tree in UP's Gonda

After three bike-borne youths were killed in an accident in April this year, District Magistrate Neha Sharma ordered the area to be declared an 'accident-prone zone'.
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 08:07 IST

Published 04 October 2024, 08:07 IST
