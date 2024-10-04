Four killed as SUV rams into tree in UP's Gonda

<p>Gonda: Four men, all in their 20s, died after their SUV rammed into a tree on Khargupur-Itiyathok road, police on Friday said.</p>.<p>The victims were identified as Abhishek Sahu, 23, Dharm Singh, 22, Ram Bachchan Pandey, 25, and Deepu, 23.</p>.<p>"The speeding Bolero was heading towards Khargupur when it lost control and rammed into a tree," Itiyathok Police Station In-charge Shesh Mani Pandey said.</p>.<p>He said all four occupants of the car were rushed to a hospital where they were declared dead.</p>.<p>"The impact of the crash left the Bolero completely mangled," Pandey added.</p>.<p>The location where the incident occurred has witnessed several fatal accidents.</p>.Girl killed after car's airbag opens during accident in Kerala's Malappuram.<p>After three bike-borne youths were killed in an accident in April this year, District Magistrate Neha Sharma ordered the area to be declared an 'accident-prone zone'.</p>.<p>Subsequently, speed bumps were put up on the road, along with warning signs on either side.</p>