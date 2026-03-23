<p>Lucknow: At least four labourers were killed and dozens others feared buried under the rubble after a portion of a cold storage collapsed allegedly following a blast in an ammonia gas tank in Uttar Pradesh’s <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/prayagraj">Prayagraj</a> district on Monday.</p><p>The number of dead could rise as six laborers were reported to be in a critical condition. The injured were admitted to the hospital. The deceased were stated to be residents of Bihar.</p><p>Reports said that the blast took place around one in the noon when the laborers were resting after lunch. </p><p>A portion of the building of the cold storage, which was situated at Chandapur village in the district, collapsed following the blast and the laborers, whose number was yet to be ascertained, were buried under the rubbles.</p>.Two pilots killed in horrific plane crash at New York's LaGuardia airport.<p>Rescue operations were delayed as leaked ammonia gas forced the people to keep away from the site, reports said.</p><p>Eye witnesses said that more than two dozen laborers were inside the building when the incident happened. Some of the laborers were later brought out by the NDRF and SDRF teams.</p><p>The cold storage belonged to former UP minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ansar Ahmed. Reports said that the manager and some others, members of Ahmed’s family, were detained by the police for questioning.</p><p>Senior officials were camping at the site to monitor the rescue operations which were ongoing.</p><p>Uttar Pradesh government has announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs two lakh each to the next of the kin of the deceased and Rs 50 thousand each to the injured. A magisterial probe was ordered into the incident.</p>