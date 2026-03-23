Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Four killed, dozens feared buried as cold storage facility collapses in Uttar Pradesh, ammonia gas leak feared

The number of dead could rise as six laborers were reported to be in a critical condition.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 14:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 March 2026, 14:17 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshPrayagrajBiharExplosion

Follow us on :

Follow Us