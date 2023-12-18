JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Four killed in UP as truck hits pick-up van near toll plaza

The SP informed that were some people were travelling from Madhya Pradesh in a pick-up truck that was hit by a truck near Katehari toll plaza killing four persons, including two minors. injured have been taken to hospital.
Last Updated 18 December 2023, 07:26 IST

Follow Us

Jalaun: Four persons were killed and as many injured when their pick-up van was hit by a truck near a toll plaza here, police said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Iraj Raja said some people were travelling from Madhya Pradesh in a pick-up truck that was hit by a truck near Katehari toll plaza on Sunday night, killing four persons, including two minors.

The deceased have been identified as Aniruddha (2), Priyanka (28), Nancy (16) and Munni Devi (50), the police officer said, adding the injured have been taken to hospital.

"The truck is being identified and its driver will be arrested soon," the SP said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 18 December 2023, 07:26 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshMadhya PradeshRoad accident

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT