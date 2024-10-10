Four killed in Varanasi as car crashes into parked dumper

<p>Varanasi (UP): Four people, including a couple and an elderly woman, were killed here when their speeding car rammed into a stationary dumper on Thursday, police said.</p><p>The couple's 12-year-old son was severely injured in the accident and has been hospitalised for treatment, they said.</p><p>According to police, the accident occurred near Bihda village of Mirzamurad are when Deepak Kumar Pandey (35), a resident of Manduadih, was returning from a pilgrimage to Vindhyachal with his family.</p>.Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Bengaluru.<p>Their car collided with a parked dumper on the highway around 5 am. Local informed the police who took the car occupants to the hospital, the police said.</p><p>They said that Deepak Kumar Pandey (35), his wife Mala Pandey (32), his mother-in-law Phool Kesari Devi (55), and a family friend, Arpita Gupta (28) from Chandpur, were declared dead, according to the police.</p><p>"Three people died on the spot, while one injured woman succumbed to her injuries during treatment at the trauma center," Mirzamurad Station House Officer Ajay Raj Sharma said.</p>.<p>"The injured child, Shivansh Pandey, has been admitted for medical care," he added.</p><p>Further investigation is underway, the police said.</p>