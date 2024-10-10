Home
uttar pradesh

Four killed in Varanasi as car crashes into parked dumper

Their car collided with a parked dumper on the highway around 5 am. Local informed the police who took the car occupants to the hospital.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 10:26 IST

Published 10 October 2024, 10:26 IST
