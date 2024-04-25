Four students get over 50% marks for writing 'Jai Shri Ram' & cricketers' names in exam paper at Uttar Pradesh varsity

Marks are awarded to the examinees on the basis of quality of their answers. However, at Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, a state university in Uttar Pradesh in Jaunpur town, the examiners awarded marks to several students, who had allegedly written 'Jai Shri ram' and the names of many Indian cricketers in their answer books.
According to the sources, the University has recommended dismissal of two teachers, who had allegedly awarded the marks.
The matter came to light after the answer books of four students of Pharmacy course of the University were re-checked following an RTI, which was filed by a former student of the varsity Divyanshu Singh.
According to the sources, it was found that the answer sheets of four students of the D.Pharma (Diploma in Pharmacy) course contained the slogan 'Jai Shri ram' at many places and also the names of many leading Indian and international cricketers.
All these four students were awarded more than 50 per cent marks, the RTI revealed. On re-checking the answer books, the four examinees were awarded zero marks.
Sources said that the former student, who had filed the RTI, sent the details to the state governor, who was the chancellor of the University, demanding a thorough probe into the same.
Taking cognisance of the matter, the Rajbhavan ordered a probe into the matter. A committee was formed by the Varsity to investigate the matter and based on the report of the committee, action was recommended against two faculty members of the concerned department.
''We have recommended termination of two faculty members of the Pharmacy department...they will be sacked once we receive clearance from the Rajbhavan,'' a senior Varsity official said in Jaunpur.
