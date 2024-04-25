Four students get over 50% marks for writing 'Jai Shri Ram' & cricketers' names in exam paper at Uttar Pradesh varsity

Marks are awarded to the examinees on the basis of quality of their answers. However, at Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, a state university in Uttar Pradesh in Jaunpur town, the examiners awarded marks to several students, who had allegedly written 'Jai Shri ram' and the names of many Indian cricketers in their answer books.

According to the sources, the University has recommended dismissal of two teachers, who had allegedly awarded the marks.

The matter came to light after the answer books of four students of Pharmacy course of the University were re-checked following an RTI, which was filed by a former student of the varsity Divyanshu Singh.