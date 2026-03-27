Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Four-year-old girl gifts toy bulldozer to UP CM Yogi Adityanath, leaves him smiling

Yashasvini, a student of a private school in Kanpur, had come to Gorakhpur with her parents to offer prayers at the temple.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 17:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 March 2026, 17:07 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshYogi Adityanath

Follow us on :

Follow Us