<p>Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh: A four-year-old girl's playful gesture brought smiles at the Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur on Friday when she gifted a toy bulldozer to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/1">Uttar Pradesh</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/yogi-adityanath">Yogi Adityanath</a>.</p>.<p>This happened during the chief minister's routine visit to the temple when he noticed the child, Yashasvini Singh, among visitors and called her over. He offered her chocolates and interacted briefly with her.</p>.<p>During the exchange, the nursery student asked Adityanath to close his eyes, saying she had a gift for him. As he obliged, she placed the small toy bulldozer in his hands, surprising him and prompting laughter among those present.</p>.<p>"You like bulldozers, so I brought this for you," the girl told him, leaving Adityanath visibly amused.</p>.<p>Yashasvini, a student of a private school in Kanpur, had come to Gorakhpur with her parents to offer prayers at the temple.</p>.<p>The brief interaction added a light-hearted moment to the visit, with onlookers smiling at the exchange.</p>.Kuldeep Yadav wedding reception: Yogi Adityanath, Shikhar Dhawan among star-studded guest list.<p>Later, speaking to <em>PTI Videos</em>, the girl said the chief minister advised her to study well.</p>.<p>She also said he returned the toy to her and asked her to play with it.</p>.<p>The earthmover which is commonly called as "bulldozer" has become a political symbol associated with Adityanath and his government's law-and-order policy in Uttar Pradesh.</p>.<p>Under his tenure, authorities have frequently used bulldozers to demolish properties of alleged criminals and illegal encroachments, especially in high-profile cases.</p>.<p>Supporters portray this as a tough stance against crime, while critics question its legality and due process.</p>.<p>Because of this, Adityanath is often referred to as "Bulldozer Baba" in political discourse. </p>